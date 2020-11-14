World number two Rafael Nadal is determined to better his record on indoor courts as he bids to win the season-ending ATP Finals for the first time in his illustrious career. Notably, just one of Nadal's 86 career titles have come on indoor courts, back in Madrid in 2005. Nadal, who is set to face Andrey Rublev, opened up on indoor courts.

Route Nadal has a harder route to the semis

The draw for the 2020 edition of the ATP Finals has been decided, with the eight players divided into two groups - Group Tokyo 1970 and Group London 2020. Nadal appears to have the harder route to the semi-finals with Andrey Rublev completing the London 1970 group alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas and 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem.

ATP Finals Group London 2020: Can Nadal win maiden ATP Finals trophy?

Spaniard Rafa has gone empty-handed at the season-ending tournament ever since his debut back in 2005. The 2020 French Open winner has come close to winning the title on several occasions, having finished runner-up to Federer in 2010 and to Djokovic in 2013. Nadal leads Tsitsipas and Rublev 5-1 and 1-0 respectively in the head-to-head, and his biggest test will be against Thiem.

Words I think I have played less indoors, says Nadal

Nadal said he has played less indoors than in other places, highlighting that numbers are the numbers. "We can find excuses or reasons but at the end of the day the numbers are the numbers," Nadal said. "I think I have played less indoors than in other places without a doubt. The indoor surfaces have been not ideal surfaces for my tennis game."

Hope Nadal hopes to change his fortunes