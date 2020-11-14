Last updated on Nov 14, 2020, 03:38 pm
Hi,
Written by Rajdeep Saha
Portugal host France in League A Group 3 of the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 tonight.
Both teams are unbeaten so far in the tournament and have claimed 10 points apiece from four matches.
With three wins and a loss each, these two heavyweights will want to gain impetus with an eye for the top spot.
Here is the match preview.
Portugal have done well in UEFA competitions lately, having triumphed in the 2016 Euro before lifting the Nations League title last year.
The defending champions have been in prime form, winning three of their four games so far and are ahead of their France by goal difference.
They come into the game after a 7-0 win over Andorra in the international friendlies.
France have a few issues as far as the injuries are concerned.
Nabil Fekir and Houssem Aouar have pulled out from the squad due to injuries, with Wissam Ben Yedder withdrawing from the squad.
Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe too is facing a hamstring problem.
France, who lost against Finland in the latest international friendlies, will want to bounce back and show some character.
Portugal predicted line-up: Patricio; Cancelo, Dias, Fonte, Guerreiro; Bruno Fernandes, Danilo Pereira, Carvalho; Bernardo Silva, Felix, Ronaldo.
France predicted line-up: Lloris; Dubois, Varane, Lenglet, Digne; Kante; Rabiot, Pogba; Griezmann; Giroud, Martial.
Dream 11 team prediction (4-2-3-1): Lenglet, Dias, Varane, Guerreiro; Kante, Pogba; Ronaldo (c), Fernandes, Jota; Martial (vc).
Match prediction: 2-1.
Portugal are unbeaten in each of their last two meetings with France (W1 D1), after losing each of the 10 previous fixtures between the two teams.
Portugal have not faced defeat in any of their last six competitive games (W5 D1).
Meanwhile, France are on an 12-game unbeaten run (W10 D2) in competitive outings.
