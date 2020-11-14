Portugal host France in League A Group 3 of the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 tonight. Both teams are unbeaten so far in the tournament and have claimed 10 points apiece from four matches. With three wins and a loss each, these two heavyweights will want to gain impetus with an eye for the top spot. Here is the match preview.

Portugal Portugal have been in prime form

Portugal have done well in UEFA competitions lately, having triumphed in the 2016 Euro before lifting the Nations League title last year. The defending champions have been in prime form, winning three of their four games so far and are ahead of their France by goal difference. They come into the game after a 7-0 win over Andorra in the international friendlies.

France France have injury issues plaguing them

France have a few issues as far as the injuries are concerned. Nabil Fekir and Houssem Aouar have pulled out from the squad due to injuries, with Wissam Ben Yedder withdrawing from the squad. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe too is facing a hamstring problem. France, who lost against Finland in the latest international friendlies, will want to bounce back and show some character.

Details Predicted line-ups, Dream11 team prediction and match prediction

Portugal predicted line-up: Patricio; Cancelo, Dias, Fonte, Guerreiro; Bruno Fernandes, Danilo Pereira, Carvalho; Bernardo Silva, Felix, Ronaldo. France predicted line-up: Lloris; Dubois, Varane, Lenglet, Digne; Kante; Rabiot, Pogba; Griezmann; Giroud, Martial. Dream 11 team prediction (4-2-3-1): Lenglet, Dias, Varane, Guerreiro; Kante, Pogba; Ronaldo (c), Fernandes, Jota; Martial (vc). Match prediction: 2-1.

Stat attack Here are the key stats ahead of the match