The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to start from November 20 onwards. The ISL 2020-21 season will have 11 teams battling it out for the coveted prize. There are several players who will be looking to make their presence felt this season. Here we look at the players who could have maximum influence.

Krishna ATK Mohun Bagan's Krishna could be decisive

Roy Krishna had a terrific season for ATK last year where he scored 15 goals and registered six assists to help them win their third ISL crown. Krishna will be aiming to do well for ATK Mohun Bagan this season and repeat the heroics of last term. With David Williams as strike partner, one expects them to form a valuable partnership upfront.

Danny Fox Can Danny Fox help East Bengal make their presence felt?

Veteran 34-year-old Danny Fox will lead the defensive line for East Bengal this season. Fox had spent most of his career playing in the Championship for Nottingham Forest and Wigan Athletic. He also plied his trade for Burnley and Southampton, making 40 appearances in the Premier League. With so much experience under his belt, Fox's leadership qualities will aid ISL debutants East Bengal.

Taylor Steven Taylor brings Premier League experience for Odisha FC

Steven Taylor spent 13 years in the Premier League with Newcastle United. The English centre-back made 215 appearances in the league for the Magpies and was a prominent figure in the defensive line despite his tryst with injuries. Taylor will be a crucial asset for Odisha FC, who have plenty of youngsters. The 34-year-old will want to being more character in their defensive line.

Valskis Can Nerijus Valskis continue his goal-scoring exploits?