Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Mohamed Salah has continued his run for Liverpool in the Premier League this season.
Since joining the club in 2017, Salah has been in amazing form for the Reds.
He is highly consistent and dangerous in front of goal.
In the current season, Salah is already showing his impact for Liverpool.
Here we look at Salah's impressive numbers.
Interestingly, all of Salah's eight goals this season have been scored by his left foot.
Out of his eight goals, four have been from the penalty spot.
He has 34 shots in total, out of which 15 have been on target.
He has hit the woodwork once, besides creating four big chances.
However, Salah is yet to make an assist this season.
The Egyptian has already mustered eight goals in Premier League 2020-21. He is averaging one goal per game at the moment and is the joint-highest scorer alongside Son Hueng-min, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and and Jamie Vardy.
Salah has scored 83 Premier League goals in total and needs two more to surpass the likes of Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo (84 each).
The two-time Golden Boot winner has 81 league strikes for Liverpool and needs 19 more to become only the fourth player with 100-plus goals for the Reds.
The Premier League champions are third at the moment this season, having collected 17 points from eight games. Liverpool have won five games, besides drawing twice and losing once. Notably, they have already conceded 18 goals so far.
