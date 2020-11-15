Italy's Jannik Sinner, on Saturday, defeated Canadian Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3) to win the Sofia Open 2020. With this victory, he became the youngest player to capture an ATP Tour title in over 12 years. Finishing his breakthrough ATP Tour season on a positive note, Sinner also became the sixth player in 2020 to lift his maiden tour-level title. Here is more.

Match How did the final pan out?

Sinner gained the edge by dictating rallies with his forehand, thereby earning an early service break. He played well under pressure and claimed the first set with his fourth ace of the match. However, Pospisil squared it up in the second set, making the most of Sinner's errors. In a close final set, Sinner fought with aggression and eventually won the tie-break 7-3.

Do you know? Sixth player to lift maiden tour-level title

Sinner became the sixth player this year to lift a maiden tour-level title. He joined fellow 2019 ATP finals contenders Ugo Humbert, Casper Ruud, and Miomir Kecmanovic in the club. Meanwhile, Thiago Seyboth Wild and John Millman also secured their first trophies, this season.

Run A memorable run for Sinner in 2020

Sinner's title-clinching run in Sofia completes a memorable 2020 campaign. He claimed three wins against Top 10 players in 2020, finishing the year with a 19-11 record. As a result of this title win, Sinner will enter the Top 40 of ATP Rankings for the first time (at number 37) on Monday. Notably, Sinner was ranked 78th at the start of 2020.

Information Youngest to capture an ATP Tour title since 2008

As mentioned, Sinner has become the youngest man to grab an ATP Tour title in over 12 years. The last player to have lifted a tour-level trophy at a younger age was Kei Nishikori. As an 18-year-old, he triumphed at the 2008 Delray Beach Open.

Elation 'Always special when you win such tournaments', says Sinner

Speaking on the victory, Sinner said, "It is always special when you win tournaments. I felt well this week. Playing finals like this, 7-6 is always tough." "But when you win, it is an even better win than winning 6-1, 6-1. I am happy how I tried to stay there every point and I think it's a very special week for me," he added.

Prize money How much prize money did the two finalists receive?