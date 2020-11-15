Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi recently grabbed eyeballs when he sported a newly-designed helmet in the opening clash of PSL 2020 playoffs between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings. The former skipper, who had earlier contracted COVID-19, last played in March during the league stage of the tournament. He returned to action against Karachi Kings at the National Stadium on November 14.

Helmet The grille of Afridi's helmet didn't have the top bar

Coming in to bat at number seven, Afridi started off with a bang before departing for 12. However, the spotlight was on the rather peculiar helmet that he donned while batting. Notably, the helmet was sans the grille's top bar, due to which, the ball could have struck him easily. Although Afridi looked comfortable sporting the helmet, it sparked a debate on social media.

Information Karachi Kings won the Super-Over thriller

Playing for Multan Sultans in the Qualifier, Afridi also took a wicket in the second innings. Interestingly, the match went into the Super Over after Karachi Kings failed to chase 142. Eventually, Karachi successfully defended 14 runs to win the thriller.

Twitter Post A look at Afridi's new helmet

He's always been prepared to innovate throughout his career. Here's Shahid Afridi with a new-look batting helmet earlier today #PSLV #Cricket pic.twitter.com/cZu7Y8oy5p — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 14, 2020

Customization South African legend Jonty Rhodes sides with Afridi

Speaking on the same, South African legend Jonty Rhodes approved Afridi's customization. "I played a couple of months ago and I had an issue with the top bar of the grille. I understand where he's at, I couldn't see through it either. So I did get mine ground down by from a safety point of view," said Rhodes.

Concern Tendulkar had asked ICC to make helmets for batsmen mandatory

One may understand Afridi's effort, however, it is contrary to what several legends have been vouching for, lately. Recently, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar requested the ICC to make helmets mandatory for batsmen. "The game has become faster but is it getting safer? Be it a spinner or pacer, wearing a helmet should be mandatory for batsmen," he had tweeted.

Vigilance The players have become more cautious about the protective gears