A light plane crashed nearly 30 km away from Sydney Olympic Park where the Indian cricket team has been staying in Australia. The plane crashed at Cromer Park at a time when local cricketers and football players were playing there. The incident occurred on Sunday, around 4:30 PM (local time). Reportedly, the plane's engine stopped working mid-air. Here is more.

Incident The vice-president of Cromer Cricket Club narrated the incident

Speaking on the same, Greg Rollins, the senior vice-president of the Cromer Cricket Club, said, "The plane started to smoke and I thought we had to get these guys out. They were still conscious, but were 'not in a good way'." "One guy, his face wasn't good. They hit hard to do a lot of damage but they're alive, that's the main thing."

Training Team India have commenced training in Sydney

Earlier this month, the Indian contingent arrived in Australia after the completion of Indian Premier League. On Saturday, they had their first outdoor training session, wherein a few running drills were conducted. Notably, Team India's upcoming assignment will be the first since the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the home leg against South Africa, in the second week of March.

Twitter Post The Indian players were seen in action on Saturday

Two days off the plane and #TeamIndia had their first outdoor session today. A bit of 🏃 to get the body moving! #AUSIND pic.twitter.com/GQkvCU6m15 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2020

Tour The tour will begin on November 27

The tour will kick-off on November 27 with the ODI series, followed by matches on November 29 and December 2. Meanwhile, the three T20Is will be held on December 4, 6, and 8. The opening Test in Adelaide (Day/Night) will begin on December 17. Besides, MCG (December 26-30), SCG (January 7-11), and Adelaide Oval (January 15-19) will host the next three Tests.

Kohli Virat Kohli will fly back after the first Test