Former Indian cricketers Ajit Agarkar, Maninder Singh, and Chetan Sharma have applied for the vacant posts in the Indian national selection committee. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to select three new members. Notably, the deadline to submit the final application has been set for Sunday. Here is more on the same.

Selectors Joshi and Harvinder were appointed the new selectors

Earlier this year, former Indian cricketers Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh were chosen as the new selectors by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). They replaced MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda after their four-year term came to end. Joshi and Harvinder joined Devang Gandhi, Sarandeep Singh, and Jatin Paranjape, who will finish their term in the selection committee, this year.

Information Will BCCI maintain the zonal policy?

The BCCI will now zero-in on the three spots in the five-member panel. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the zonal policy will be maintained. Notably, the renewed policy doesn't specify this policy and states that the five best candidates should be selected.

Application Confusion over the application process

Several stalwarts have been in ambiguity regarding the process. The likes of Agarkar and Maninder had applied the previous time as well. Although BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had asserted that the applications of the duo will stand, both of them have decided to re-apply. "I had applied the last time. There has been no communication from the BCCI of late," Maninder told TOI.

Ajit Agarkar Agarkar emerges as the front-runner for chairman's post

It is understood that Indian legend Agarkar is the front-runner to become the chairman of selectors, based on his international experience. He is one of the greatest fast bowlers to have served Indian cricket in white-ball cricket. Having represented India in 191 ODIs, 26 Tests, and four T20Is, he has accounted for over 300 international wickets.

Other candidates who applied for the posts