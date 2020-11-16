Last updated on Nov 16, 2020, 01:22 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Former Bangladesh Under-19 player Mohammad Sozib passed away in Durgapur at the age of 21.
As per reports, the local police confirmed it is a case of suicide.
The 21-year-old from Rajshahi was a part of Bangladesh's Under-19 World Cup squad in 2018.
He also went to New Zealand as a standby player, however, did not get a game.
A right-hand opening batsman, Sozib last played competitive cricket in the 2017/18 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League for Shinepukur Cricket Club. He also played three Youth ODIs for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, in 2017.
Khaled Mahmud, the BCB director, who is also the head coach of Bangla Trac Academy in Rajshahi, spoke on the same.
Notably, Sozib started training here in 2008.
"I can't believe what I heard. I am feeling extremely sad hearing the news. He was an opening batsman who bowled medium-pace, and he played for Shinepukur Cricket Club," he told Bengali daily Kaler Kantho.
