Indian Test cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara backed the pacers to come good in the Test series against Australia. India face Australia in a four-match Test series, starting from December 17 onwards in Adelaide. The senior batsman expressed his confidence over the Indian bowlers' ability to script a repeat of the historic 2018-19 Test series victory. Here are further details.

The Aussies missed the services of David Warner and Steve Smith in th 2018-19 series and that depleted them. However, this time the duo will be facing India and the job for the latter becomes a bit more difficult given their presence. Warner averages 65.94 at home, with 18 hundreds under his belt. Meanwhile, Smith averages 71.14 at home to show his credentials.

Pujara highlighted that Australia's batting will be stronger and feels India need to work hard in order to win away from home. "It (Australian batting line-up) will be a little stronger than what it was in 2018-19 but then victories don't come easy. If you want to win away from home, you need to work hard," Pujara told PTI.

Pujara threw his weight behind the Indian pacers and feels they can trouble the likes of Warner, Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. "No doubt Smith, Warner and Labuschagne are great players. But the good part about our current crop of bowlers is that most of them play in the same series and our bowling unit will also not be very different to that of 2018-19."

