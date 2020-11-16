Last updated on Nov 16, 2020, 10:55 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Lewis Hamilton scripted history on Sunday to become only the second Formula 1 driver to win seven world championships.
The Mercedes ace equaled the legendary Michael Schumacher in terms of this feat.
Hamilton, who is now regarded as the best driver in F1 history, has crunching numbers.
Here we look at the statistical comparison between Hamilton and Schumacher.
Michael Schumacher went on to win seven F1 world championships in 1994 (Benetton-Ford), 1995 (Benetton-Renault), 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004 (Ferrari).
Meanwhile, Hamilton has repeated the feat winning titles in 2008 (McLaren-Mercedes), 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 (Mercedes).
Schumacher won five straight titles with Ferrari, whereas, Hamilton has pocketed four successive honors.
Hamilton, who has 94 race wins, surpassed Schumacher (91) this season.
Hamilton now leads the chart with most race wins in F1.
Hamilton has won 73 races with Mercedes, which is now the record with one constructor.
Schumacher had won 72 with Ferrari.
Hamilton has a record 163 podium finishes, besides registering 97 pole positions.
Schumacher had 155 podiums and 68 pole positions.
Hamilton has collected 307 points this season, with 10 race wins and 12 podium finishes in total.
The Briton is in stellar form and has claimed four successive race wins.
Hamilton is the favorite to win the next three races this season and end on a high.
His brilliant display has helped Mercedes, who have collected 504 points so far.
After winning the Turkish Grand Prix, Hamilton said winning seven titles is unimaginable. "We dreamed of this when I was young. I remember watching Michael win those world championships. To get one or two or even three is so hard. Seven is unimaginable," he said.
