Russia's Daniil Medvedev defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4 in his first game of ATP Finals 2020. Meanwhile, world number Novak Djokovic romped past debutant Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 in his tie. Although Medvedev lost all his group matches in 2019, he bounced back this time. Besides, Djokovic, who has not won the event since 2015, started on a positive note. Here is more.

Matches How did the matches pan out?

Medvedev won the first set with ease, however, he struggled to find rhythm in the following one against Zverev. He only won 35 per cent of points from his second serve and struck three double faults. On the other hand, the 17-time Grand Slam champion, Djokovic, came down hard at Schwartzman, winning 65 per cent of his second-serve return points (13/20).

Information First-ever win for Medvedev at the ATP Finals

This was Medvedev's first-ever victory at the ATP Finals. Notably, he beat Alexander Zverev (5-7, 6-4, 6-1) over a week ago at the Rolex Paris Masters final. Now, with a 1-0 record at ATP Finals, Medvedev joined Djokovic atop Group Tokyo 1970.

Djokovic Djokovic: 12th straight victory in the opening matches

After beating Schwartzman, Djokovic earned his 12th straight victory in opening matches at the ATP finals. His only loss in an opening match at this event came on his tournament debut in Shanghai (2007). Moreover, the Serbian equalled Andrey Rublev's tally of 40 wins, this season. It is interesting to note that Djokovic is chasing the record of Roger Federer's six ATP Finals titles.

Do you know? The event is being held behind closed doors

The season-ending event is being played behind closed doors in London, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. This has led to a bleak atmosphere at the arena with capacity of 18,000. Notably, the tournament will move to Turin in Italy, next year.

Fixtures A look at the upcoming games