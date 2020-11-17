Spain and Germany will face each other in a blockbuster encounter in Seville tonight. Both teams are expected to give their all as a spot in the semi-finals of the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League up for grabs. Germany are unbeaten so far in League A, Group 4 and top the proceedings. Ahead of this crucial match, we look at the preview.

Spain Spain will need to step up at home against Germany

A draw against Switzerland on matchday five saw Spain miss out on two crucial points. They need a victory at home to seal the deal. Luis Enrique needs his side to step up and deliver the goods here. Notably, Spain have conceded just three goals so far and will want to shore up the defence once again. One expects them to stand tall.

Germany Germany are in a strong position

Germany are point clear of second-placed Spain at the summit, meaning that a draw tonight would be enough to secure first position. Their 3-1 win against Ukraine gave them a space to breathe. Advancing to the final four will be something crucial for Germany and they will be out to stop the hosts. Spain will need to be wary about an in-form Timo Werner.

Line-ups A look at the predicted line-ups of both teams

Spain predicted starting line-up (4-3-3): David de Gea; Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Sergio Reguilon; Rodri, Sergio Busquets, Sergio Canales; Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata Germany predicted starting line-up (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schulz; Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka, Julian Brandt; Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner Predicted result: 1-1.

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing