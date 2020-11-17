Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch turned 34 on Tuesday. The senior batsman has been a fine leader both for the team and as a player upfront. Finch helped Australia reach the semi-finals of the ICC 2019 World Cup and will be a pivotal figure for them in the World T20 next year. Here we look at the staggering numbers of Finch.

Stats Finch's career stats in ODIs and T20Is

Finch has played 129 ODIs for Australia, scoring 4,983 runs at an average of 40.84. He has amassed 16 centuries and and 27 fifties in ODI cricket at a strike rate of 88.31. Finch has registered 496 fours 120 sixes as well. In T20Is, Finch has 2,114 runs at 38.43. He has hit two tons as 12 half-centuries at a strike rate of 154.64.

ODIs Finch's feats in ODI cricket

Finch is the 16th-highest run-scorer for Australia in ODIs. The right-handed batsman is in line to become the 16th player to register 5,000 career ODI runs. Finch's tally of 16 ODI tons is in line with former legend Adam Gilchrist. Finch is also the 10th-highest scorer for Australia in the ICC World Cup. He has 787 runs at 43.72.

T20Is Finch holds these records in T20Is

Finch is a champion T20I player and his achievements tell something. Notably, Finch has the highest score by an individual in T20Is (172). He has the second-most runs for Australia in T20Is after David Warner (2,265). Finch is the 10th-highest scorer in T20Is and is one of the 10 players with 2,000-plus runs. He has the best strike rate amongst the top 10 run-scorers.

Records Finch boasts of these T20I records as well