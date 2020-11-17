Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Chennai Super Kings should not retain MS Dhoni if a mega auction takes place ahead of Indian Premier League 2021. Speaking in a video posted on his Facebook account, Chopra stated the CSK management could utilize Rs. 15 crore elsewhere by sending Dhoni back into the auction pool. Here is more on the same.

Suggestion Here is what Chopra suggested

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni presently carries a salary of Rs. 15 crore. If the Yellow Army choose to release him, they could easily fetch this mammoth sum and use it to bolster their bench-strength. At the auction, they will always have the option to buy Dhoni back by calling for the Right to Match (RTM) card.

Information What is Right to Match (RTM) card?

A Right to Match (RTM) card gives a franchise an opportunity to buy back their players during the auction. Once the bidding for a player is over, the team can match the highest bid made for the player by another franchise.

Chopra 'CSK should release him', says Chopra

Here is what Chopra said. "I think CSK should release Dhoni, if there is a mega auction then you will be with that player for three years. But will Dhoni stay with you for three years? I am not saying don't keep Dhoni. If you keep him as a retained player, you will have to pay Rs. 15 crore," he said.

CSK IPL 2020: CSK failed to qualify for playoffs

The Chennai Super Kings underwent a torrid run in the recently-concluded IPL edition. They missed the qualification berth for the first time in 13 seasons. After winning the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, things went south for them. CSK also missed the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. Although the exploits of Ruturaj Gaikwad rejuvenated their campaign, it was too late for them.

Adversities CSK won't get rid of Dhoni even after the adversities

Chennai dealt with several adversities, this time around. Even before the tournament, a few members, including Deepak Chahar and Gaikwad tested positive for COVID-19. Dhoni also drew a lot of criticism for his peculiar on-field decisions. However, CSK aren't looking to get rid of him. "Definitely not," he recently said on being asked whether this will be his last game in the Yellows.

IPL 2021 CSK in desperate need to build a core