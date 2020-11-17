Leicester City sit atop the Premier League 2020-21 standings after collecting 18 points from eight matches. The Foxes have been prolific in recent times, winning three successive league games. Leicester should thank talisman Jamie Vardy for his excellence in front of goal. The senior striker, who won the Golden Boot award last season, has continued his form. Here are his impressive numbers.

Vardy Vardy has been involved in nine goals this season

The former England striker has been involved in nine goals for the Foxes this season. He has scored eight goals so far and is tied alongside Son Hueng-min, Mohamed Salah and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He has achieved the mark in seven games. Notably, Vardy also has one assist and is involved in eight goals this season.

Numbers A breakdown of Vardy's numbers this season

Vardy is averaging 1.14 goals per match at the moment. Seven of his eight goals have been scored with the right foot, whereas, one has been a header. Notably, five of Vardy's eight goals have been from the penalty spot. Overall, he has 16 shots, with 12 of them being on target. He has created one big chance so far.

Premier League Vardy has scored 111 Premier League goals

The celebrated striker has 111 goals under his belt so far in the Premier League. Notably, he achieved these numbers from just 218 appearances. He is averaging 0.51 goals per match. The 2015-16 Player of the Season is joint-21st in terms of goals in the league (111). Recently, he went past Emile Heskey (110) and Ryan Giggs (109) in terms of Premier League goals.

