The Australian tour of Indian cricket team will officially kick-off on November 27 with the three-match ODI series. Notably, this will be India's first international assignment since the resumption of sport, which will be followed by the three-T20I series.. The two teams have a history of producing some action-packed encounters in T20I cricket. Considering the same, we decode some interesting numbers.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

Australia and India have clashed in total of 15 T20Is so far. Notably, India have had the upper hand, winning eight of them. While Australia have won six, one was washed out. It is interesting to note that India have won five out of nine T20Is Down Under. Both the nations have won a series each, with two of them being drawn.

Do you know? When Team India trounced Australia 3-0 Down Under

In 2015/16, Team India scripted history by routing Australia 3-0 (T20Is) on their own soil. Till date, MS Dhoni remains the only Indian skipper to have won a T20I series in Australia. Notably, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya made T20I debuts in that series.

Runs Virat Kohli leads the runs tally for India against Australia

For India, skipper Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in T20Is against Australia. As of now, he has amassed 584 runs from 16 games at a phenomenal average of 64.88. He also has the most number of fifties (6) against them. Kohli is followed by Rohit Sharma (318), MS Dhoni (313), and Yuvraj Singh (283) on the tally.

Data How Kohli fares in Australia

Kohli's T20I scores in Australia are - 22, 31, 90*, 59*, 50, 4, and 61*. He owns 317 runs from eight games Down Under at a prolific average of 79.25. Moreover, his strike-rate also reads an incredible 145.41.

Wickets Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker for India (vs Australia)