Cricket Australia (CA), on Tuesday, stated that it remains committed to host the Day/Night Test against India in Adelaide, despite a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases across South Australia. Also, the players and staff from Western Australia, Tasmania, and Queensland, who are part of the Australian white-ball squads, will be traveling to Sydney to commence their preparation. Here is more on the same.

Quote Here is what a release from CA stated

An official release from the CA stated that the situation is being monitored. "CA continues to monitor the situation in South Australia but remains committed to hosting the first Vodafone Test against India at the Adelaide Oval," it read.

Series CA attempts to save the series against India

On Tuesday, the cricket board airlifted several players, including Test skipper Tim Paine and star batsman Marnus Labuschagne, from Adelaide to New South Wales, in an attempt to save the series against India amid concerns of COVID-19 pandemic. The Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania closed their borders to South Australia on Monday. Notably, rising cases in Adelaide promoted the states to do so.

Nick Hockley CA interim CEO speaks on the issue

Amid the incumbent state, Cricket Australia's interim CEO, Nick Hockley, said the summer schedule would not be compromised by recently announced border restrictions. "CA has taken a pro-active approach and mobilized a number of people across the country to shore up our men's domestic and international schedules. I would like to thank the players and staff for their understanding regarding the changes," he said.

Information The players have been instructed to undergo COVID-19 tests

Cricket Australia also confirmed that none of the players in Adelaide competing in the Marsh Sheffield Shield visited the "hot spots" identified by South Australian health authorities. The players have been instructed to undergo COVID-19 tests, while all results have turned out to be negative.

Schedule A look at the full schedule