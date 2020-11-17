Last updated on Nov 17, 2020, 10:29 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Former Indian fast bowler Munaf Patel has signed up for the Kandy Tuskers in the Lanka Premier League.
The LPL confirmed the development on Tuesday.
Notably, Munaf is yet another marquee name from Indian cricket after former cricketer Irfan Pathan to participate in Sri Lanka's flagship T20 tournament.
The latter was acquired by the franchise, earlier this month.
Former India Fast Bowler Munaf Patel has signed a contract to @KandyTuskers
Former India Fast Bowler Munaf Patel has signed a contract to @KandyTuskers
#LPLT20 #LPL2020 #LPL pic.twitter.com/x4SLgHPmQ7
The Indian fast bowler, Munaf Patel, announced retirement from all forms of cricket in 2018.
The 37-year-old has represented Team India in 13 Tests, 70 ODIs, and three T20Is, having taken 35, 86, and four wickets respectively.
He was a vital cog in Team India's World Cup-winning squad (2011).
Besides, he has also accounted for over 100 wickets in the T20 format.
That apart, Munaf was also a member of the Rajasthan Royals squad that won the Indian Premier League title in 2008. Later on, he also represented Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions in the IPL. He finished his IPL career with 74 scalps.
The Kandy franchise, owned by Bollywood actor and producer Sohail Khan, has already acquired Universe Boss Chris Gayle, and Indian players Pathan, Manvinder Bisla, and Manpreet Gony, among others.
As per reports, Munaf and Sohail Tanvir have been roped in as replacements for Wahab Riaz and Liam Plunkett.
Also, Gayle's arrival has been slightly delayed due to some negotiations between the two parties.
The Lanka Premier League is scheduled to be played from November 26 to December 16 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium (MRICS) in Hambantota.
As many as five teams named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla, and Jaffna, will compete in 23 matches for the title.
Notably, Kandy Tuskers will take on Colombo Kings in the tournament opener.
