A security guard working at a primary school in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China attacked students and teachers with a knife on Thursday, state media reported. 37 students and two adults suffered injuries. The incident happened at Central Primary School in Wangfu town, Wuzhou city, around 8:30 am (local time). Acting swiftly, the police detained the attacker. The injured were given medical treatment.

Statement Principal was seriously injured

The attacker was identified as 50-year-old Li Xiaomin. In a press release, the Wangfu Town government said three people — the school's principal, another security guard, and one student — suffered grave injuries. At least eight ambulances were sent to the spot. Visuals showed one student being carried by adults, and some were being treated with a drip.

Ordeal My kid was shaken, said a parent

One parent told the South China Morning Post, "Around 8.30 am, I heard loud screams and cries from the school as I live nearby. I rushed to the school and saw some pupils run out." He was informed about the attack by an onlooker and rushed to take his boy out. "Fortunately, my son was just a bit shaken but not hurt," he said.

Do you know? Kids, as young as six, suffered injuries

Another parent said many of the injured were students of pre-school, some were as young as six. A clip by Xiaoxiang Morning News showed doctors and nurses treating at least ten students. They had bandages on their head and bodies and were helped by others.

Details Knife attacks on kids are extremely common in China