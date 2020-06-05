Wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim has contracted coronavirus and is admitted to an army hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, News18 reported on Friday citing top government sources. His wife Zubeena Zareen, alias Mehjabeen Shaikh, has also been infected, the report added. His staff has been quarantined. This development debunks Pakistan's long-standing claim that the D-Company boss hasn't been given asylum in the country.

Terrorist Dawood hails from India, is now a wanted terrorist

Originally from Dongri, Maharashtra, Dawood started his notorious career with smuggling before moving on to serious crimes like waging war against India. His rise to power started in the 1970s and he soon headed the crime syndicate D-Company, which was responsible for one of the bloodiest times in Mumbai's history. The group was involved in gang-wars, murders, kidnapping, extortion, etc.

Serial blasts Dawood planned the 1993 Bombay serial blasts

In 1993, Dawood planned one of the most heinous attacks on India. By joining hands with Pakistan's ISI, he spearheaded the serial bombings, which rocked Mumbai (then Bombay) on March 12. 12 explosions at crowded places in the Maharashtra capital took over 300 lives and left nearly 1,400 injured. His aides Tiger Memon and Yakub Memon were also involved in the brutal attack.

Fleeing India Designated a global terrorist in 2003, Dawood is still absconding

Before he could be brought to trial, Dawood fled to Dubai and is believed to be residing in Pakistan. He is still involved in terror funding, drug trafficking, gunrunning, extortion, and money laundering. In 2003, India and the United States designated him as a "global terrorist". He also features on FBI's World's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list and has a bounty of $25 million.

Details Reportedly, Dawood met with other terrorists recently

The latest explosive report about Dawood also claimed that about ten days ago, he met with the top brass of Lashkar-e-Taiba, another terrorist group flourishing in Pakistan. LeT carried out the coordinated attacks on Mumbai in 2008, which took over 150 lives. Pakistan could soon be launching a tracing exercise to test those who might have come in contact with Dawood.

