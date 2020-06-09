The COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc all over the globe, may have actually started much earlier than currently thought. A study carried out by Harvard Medical School has flagged some evidence that implies the deadly disease started infecting people and circulating in Wuhan in August 2019, several months before China officially acknowledged its outbreak in the city. Here is all about it.

Study Data showing unusual traffic increase at Wuhan hospitals

In the research, the team analyzed satellite imagery of five Wuhan hospitals and noted an unusual spike in the number of cars - starting in August 2019 and peaking in December. The traffic at Tianyou Hospital, one of the largest medical centers in the city, increased 67% in comparison to 2018, while other hospitals saw an increase of nearly 90% during the same period.

Trends Baidu's trends showed people searched COVID-19 symptoms

Along with satellite data, the researchers dug up Baidu's search trends for the same period. In that study, they noted an elevated number of queries pertaining to cough and diarrhea - problems that have now been confirmed as COVID-19 symptoms/markers. "A huge percentage of people that ended up testing positive in Wuhan actually had presented symptoms of diarrhea," research lead John Brownstein told CNN.

Assertion On this basis, they suggested COVID-19 started spreading earlier

On the basis of increased hospital visits and searches for COVID-19 symptoms, the researchers suggested that the coronavirus might have started spreading sometime around August 2019 or 4-5 months earlier than it was officially reported to WHO. "It sort of adds to a growing body of evidence that something was happening ahead of when it was officially recognized," Brownstein added.

Caution No solid evidence to go by

That said, it must be noted that these pieces of evidence do not confirm that the virus certainly emerged in August 2019. The researchers also noted in their study that they "cannot confirm if the increased volume was directly related to the new virus, [but] our evidence supports other recent work showing that emergence happened before identification at the Huanan Seafood market."

Response China, meanwhile, has dismissed these reports