Greg Glassman, the founder and CEO of the US fitness brand CrossFit, has resigned after his remarks over the death of George Floyd sparked a controversy. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis earlier in May. Glassman's insensitive views on the subject had sparked nationwide uproar and caused CrossFit to lose out on affiliations with sports brands.

Resignation Stepping down as CEO; decided to retire: Glassman

Glassman said on Tuesday, "I'm stepping down as CEO of CrossFit, Inc, and I have decided to retire." He acknowledged that his comments "created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members." He said his behavior cannot stand in the way of the CrossFit HQ's or the affiliates' missions as they are "too important to jeopardize."

Information What is CrossFit?

CrossFit is a branded exercise regimen involving high-intensity group workouts. Glassman (63) had conceived the company as a high school gymnast in his parents' garage in California. It is now valued at $4 billion and is affiliated with an estimated 13,000 gyms globally.

Controversy What had Glassman said?

On Saturday night, Glassman responded to a tweet that said "Racism is a public health issue." He wrote, "It's Floyd-19," apparently referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In another tweet posted the next day, he wrote, "Your failed model quarantined us and now you're going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd's brutal murder sparked riots nationally."

Your failed model quarantined us and now you're going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd's brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is "accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots." Thanks! — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 7, 2020

Other remarks 'We're not mourning for George Floyd'

On a private Zoom call with gym owners, Glassman said, "We're not mourning for George Floyd—I don't think me or any of my staff are," Buzzfeed reported. When a Minneapolis gym owner asked why CrossFit had not spoken about Floyd's death, Glassman reportedly said, "Can you tell me why I should mourn for him? Other than that it's the white thing to do."

Information It was a mistake, not racist: Glassman later said

After his remarks created a stir, Glassman had issued a statement on Sunday saying, "I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist, but a mistake."

.@CrossFitCEO: "I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday.



My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake. — CrossFit (@CrossFit) June 8, 2020

Reaction Affiliate gyms remove CrossFit from branding; Reebok announces split

Hundreds of affiliate gyms have now removed CrossFit from their branding. Adidas-owned Reebok also said that it was splitting with CrossFit. "In light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ," Adidas AG told AFP. Many CrossFit athletes have also spoken against Glassman's remarks. Olympian and three-time CrossFit Games champion Tia-Clair Toomey even apologized for the ignorance.

George Floyd case What is the George Floyd case?