Amid deterioration of Indo-Nepal diplomatic relations, one Indian died and two others were injured on Friday when Nepal border police fired inside their territory after an altercation. The incident happened in Bihar's Sitamarhi around 8:30 am, Sashastra Seema Bal Director General (DG) Kumar Rajesh Chandra informed. Further, an Indian, Laagan Yadav, 45, was also detained by the Nepal police. Here's what went down.

What happened Troops objected to woman's presence in the area, Indians gathered

Initial reports suggested the skirmish was sparked after Laagan's daughter-in-law, who hails from Nepal, was seen in the neighboring country. She was speaking to some Indians and the troops objected to it. Soon, some 70-80 Indians gathered there. People from both the countries have familial relations and since the border isn't fenced, they move freely to meet their relatives, officials in the know said.

Details Nepal police claims it initially fired in the air

The Armed Police Force (APF) of Nepal first fired in the air but fearing that locals could snatch their firearms, they took aim. 22-year-old Vikesh Yadav suffered a bullet injury in the abdomen area, was rushed to a local hospital, but couldn't be saved. Meanwhile, the injured were identified as Uday Thakur, 24, and Umesh Ram, 18. Some reports claimed four people were injured.

Statement SSB said the situation is normal now