The son of United States' media magnate Shari Redstone was deported from Israel for violating the quarantine rules of the country, imposed to minimize coronavirus' transmission. Her son Brandon Korff had been given a special permit to enter the country for visiting his brother, but he misused it to meet his partner and stayed in her apartment. He was asked to leave Israel immediately.

Magnate Who is Shari Redstone?

66-year-old Redstone has been involved with the entertainment industry for several decades. She currently serves as the chairperson of ViacomCBS and is the president of National Amusements. She and her family were among the majority owners of channels like CBS, Comedy Central, BET, Showtime Networks, and the gigantic film studio Paramount Pictures. Redstone has also practiced corporate law, estate planning, and criminal law.

Ban In war against coronavirus, Israel banned entry of foreign nationals

Much like other countries, Israel too imposed strict travel restrictions to keep a check on COVID-19 infections. In March, the nation barred entry of non-citizens and non-residents. Permission was given in special cases, but travelers were mandated to spend two weeks in quarantine after their arrival. Israel ranks 46th in terms of infections. The country's tally is 19,055 and 300 have died.

What happened Korff violated isolation orders, met his partner: Israel

Falling in line with the restrictions, Korff was allowed into the country on Friday for visiting his brother, who serves at Israel Defense Forces. But he "violated isolation orders from the moment he entered the country and met his Israeli partner", Israel's Population and Immigration Authority said. The report didn't identify his partner, but he is said to be dating 18-year-old model Yael Shelbia.

Looking back Last week, another businessman was seen partying in Tel Aviv

This isn't the first time an influential person has broken quarantine rules. A businessman Teddy Sagi was granted an exception last week, and he was then spotted attending a party in Tel Aviv. The party was hosted by a real estate developer at a time when large gatherings are banned in the country. Subsequently, a probe revealed the Health Ministry's laxity in this episode.

Details Despite mishap, Health Ministry's deputy might remain scot-free