Hours after India reported that 20 of its soldiers were martyred in a violent clash with the Chinese at the Galwan Valley, the United States announced it was closely monitoring the situation. A spokesperson of the State Department said both countries have expressed a desire to defuse tensions and the US also supports a "peaceful resolution". Here are more details.

Background China aggravated situation, attacked Indian soldiers

The simmering tensions between India and China snowballed into a violent face-off on Monday. India expected China to uphold its agreement by withdrawing troops, but instead, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) attacked a patrol team with boulders, etc. Initially, the Indian Army said three soldiers were martyred, but later revealed that 17 others who suffered injuries passed away. The martyred soldiers include a Colonel.

Death toll China didn't confirm death toll, reports pegged it at 43

Though India's Ministry of External Affairs said casualties were reported from both sides, China didn't confirm this. Reports said 43 Chinese soldiers died. To note, this clash happened when India and China were already engaged in talks at various levels since May after tensions peaked. After the June 6 meeting between senior officers of both sides, another meeting was scheduled for June 16.

Details Trump and PM Modi spoke on June 2: US

As the clash caught the attention of the world, which is already dealing with coronavirus pandemic, the US commented on it. It said President Donald Trump had a word with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 2, wherein both discussed the situation. Last month, Trump had offered assistance to solve the dispute. He also claimed PM Modi "wasn't in a good mood".

Quote Trump claimed PM Modi "wasn't in good mood", Delhi clarified

"I can tell you; I did speak to PM Modi. He is not in a good mood about what is going on with China," Trump said. But New Delhi denied this saying the last time PM Modi spoke with the US leader was in April.

Call Trudeau called PM Modi, reportedly discussed "regional" issues

Separately, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called PM Modi. He spoke on LAC situation, becoming the first G-7 leader to do so, and other issues. "The Prime Ministers discussed regional and global issues of concern, including the situation along Line of Actual Control," Canada's PMO said. Notably, the Indian statement didn't mention conversation about LAC, hinting that New Delhi wants to keep matters bilateral.

Quote Violence is not the answer: UK