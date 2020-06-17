A day after both China and India admitted to a violent clash in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh, the former's foreign ministry retracted its aggressive stance, saying the country doesn't want to see more clashes. The comment from the spokesperson of China's foreign ministry Zhao Lijian came after India slammed its neighbor for not upholding the agreement. Both sides suffered casualties.

Details 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, China didn't confirm number

On Monday, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Indian troops clashed after the Chinese refused to return to Post 1. While the Bihar Regiment waited, PLA attacked troops with boulders, rocks covered with barbed wires, and nailed wooden logs. Earlier, three soldiers were reported to have been killed in action. Later, the Indian Army said 17 more succumbed to injuries. Over 40 Chinese soldiers died.

Claim Sovereignty of Galwan Valley lies with China: Zhao

Squarely blaming India for the clash, Zhao claimed Galwan Valley's sovereignty always lied with China. "The Indian border troops flip-flopped and seriously violated our border protocols on border-related issues and the consensus of our commander level talks," he said. This is for the first time in decades that China claimed sovereignty over the area, named after Ghulam Rassul Galwan, a British-era explorer from Leh.

Importance Galwan Valley is crucial for both countries

The valley situated in Sub Sector North (SSN) holds strategic importance for both China and India, and is an important connection with the China-controlled Aksai Chin. China has made territorial claims three times since 1956, moving westwards. But after the Sino-India war of 1962, there have been no military face-offs in the region. In the war, however, the valley remained a flashpoint.

Reaction India is surprised China deployed forces at Galwan Valley

As per The Print, New Delhi was shocked at China's deployment of forces in the Galwan Valley, as this is usually the time when PLA engages in exercises in Kangixwar and Xaidulla, their traditional grounds. China violated the border agreement, dispersing its troops to other contentious points. Archival documents from 1962 show India and China were involved in protests through notes over the valley.

China's statement India said activities happened on its side, China contradicted

Yesterday evening, MEA said had China upheld the agreement, these deaths could have been avoided. "Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of LAC," MEA's statement added. Contradicting this, Zhao said, "The incident happened on the Chinese side of LAC and China is not to blame for it."

Quote India must discipline its frontline troops: Zhao