United States President Donald Trump has said that the US is trying to help resolve the ongoing border tensions between India and China. Since early-May, tensions along the Indo-China border in Eastern Ladakh have heightened and after violent clashes last Monday, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. The US has accused China of escalating border tensions with India. Here are more details.

Details 'We're talking to India, China. They've got a big problem'

Before boarding Marine 1 to head to an election rally in Tulsa (Oklahoma), Trump spoke to reporters at the White House. Trump said, "It's a very tough situation. We're talking to India. We're talking to China. They've got a big problem there." He added, "They've come to blows, and we'll see what happens. We'll try and help them out."

US on China China escalated border tensions with India: US Secretary of State

Recently, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, "[People's Liberation Army] has escalated border tensions with India, the world's most populous democracy. It's militarizing the South China Sea and illegally claiming more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes." During his virtual address on 'Europe and the China Challenge' during the 2020 Copenhagen Democracy Summit, Pompeo described the Chinese Communist Party as a "rogue actor."

Information China an aggressive bad actor: Texas Congressperson

Texas Congressperson Lance Gooden said that China appears to be an "aggressive bad actor" adding that the Chinese Communist Party cannot be trusted. He said in a tweet, "The CCP cannot be taken at their word, EVER."

Recent developments Trump discussed India-China situation with Modi: White House Press Secretary

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany had said earlier this week that President Trump is monitoring the situation between India and China. McEnany said that Trump had discussed the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone call on June 2. In the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had also said that China instigated the "most violent clash" since the 1962 Sino-Indian war.

Clash Indian, Chinese forces clashed in violent face-off this week