United States President Donald Trump will announce new restrictions on employment-based immigration visas in the next two days. Reportedly, Trump is expected to sign an executive order suspending H-1B, L-1, and other temporary work visas. For months, the US has faced an unemployment crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic. Back in April, Trump had imposed a ban on immigration for green card seekers.

On Saturday, Trump said in an interview with Fox News, "We are going to announce something tomorrow or the next day on the visas." Trump refused to reveal more details but said that there will be "very little" exclusions. Trump said, "You need them for big businesses where they have certain people that have been coming in for a long time."

Fox News Chief White House correspondent John Roberts said the restrictions will be on H-1B, H-2B, L-1, and J-1 visas. While the H-1B is for certain skilled workers such as in science, engineering, and IT, H-2B visas are given to seasonal workers (hotel staff, construction workers, etc.) L-1 visas are for executives of large corporations and J-1 visas are for research scholars, professors, etc.

Citing multiple sources familiar with the plan, the NPR reported that Trump is expected to sign an order to suspend H-1B, H-2B, L-1, and J-1 visas through the end of the year. "The order is not expected to immediately affect anyone already in the United States," the report stated. It also said that President Trump could also renew the suspensions when they lapse.

