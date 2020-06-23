United States President Donald Trump issued a proclamation, thereby suspending H-1B visas, hugely popular among Indian IT professionals, and other work visas for the rest of this year, just as his country deals with the massive impact of the coronavirus pandemic. He said this move will help jobless Americans. The decision, however, was criticized by Congressmen, rights bodies, and tech giants.

Order Companies are now restricted from sending employees for short stints

Besides H-1B, H-4, H-2B, and a few categories of J visas were suspended. In the sweeping order, Trump also blocked the entry of seasonal workers of the hospitality industry into the US. American companies having a global presence, and multi-national companies having units in the US, were restricted from transferring employees to the country for short stints, which usually last months or sometimes years.

Reforms Trump administration is looking to reform the program as well

The White House said the US will now be moving towards a "merit-based immigration system". It also said the administration will look into loopholes which allowed companies to switch American workers with low-cost foreign employees. As per the proposed reforms, the H-1B program will now prioritize workers, who get the highest wage, hence, ensuring that the most skilled workers are let inside the country.

Quote These reforms will fulfill Trump's "promises"

"You hear the president talk all the time about getting the best and the brightest, and you also hear him talking about protecting American jobs. So, these reforms will do both," a senior official of the administration reportedly said.

Lottery Moreover, Trump wants to do away with lottery system

Notably, there's a limit of 85,000 on H-1B visas issued per year, and last year, 225,000 applications were received. The ones who were allowed were picked through a lottery. "The president has instructed us to get rid of the lottery and replace it with ranking salaries — so top 85,000 salary offers among the 225,000 or so applicants will get visas," the official explained.

Jobs Over 5 lakh jobs would be freed for Americans

Reports said the new rules, coupled with the restrictions on the issuance of green cards, would free up some 525,000 jobs for Americans. Nearly 46 million Americans have lost their jobs in the pandemic and the lockdowns which followed. This order will hit Indians the hardest, who make for nearly 70% of the 85,000 people allowed into the US under the H-1B visa program.

Reactions Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk opposed the decision

The decision garnered the Trump administration ire from several quarters. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who was born in India, said immigration has contributed to America's economic growth and made it a leader in the tech world. "Disappointed by today's proclamation - we'll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all," he tweeted. Tesla Boss Elon Musk wasn't pleased either.

Twitter Post This is too broad: Elon Musk

Very much disagree with this action. In my experience, these skillsets are net job creators. Visa reform makes sense, but this is too broad. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 23, 2020

Demand Urge Trump to roll back the order: Indian-American Congressman

Separately, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi expressed disappointment, urging Trump to roll back the order. "I urge him to reverse this decision to help ensure our health care system and broader economy are ready to combat the next phase of (coronavirus) pandemic," he said. The Congressman highlighted that the H-1B visa program helps tackle the dangerous shortage of healthcare workers too.

Details There are other ways to go about it, suggested Congressmen