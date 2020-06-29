Last updated on Jun 29, 2020, 01:12 pm
Written byShalini Ojha
In a gruesome incident, armed terrorists attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange Building in Karachi on Monday, after which a gun battle ensued between them and police personnel.
All four terrorists were gunned down and an operation to clear the site has been launched.
Police confirmed to Geo News that four security guards and a police officer lost their lives.
Here are more details.
The terrorists hurled a grenade at the entrance of the busy building and attempted to barge in after 9 am, said reports. They opened fire indiscriminately, following which cops and Rangers arrived at the spot.
The building and its neighboring areas were sealed and those inside the establishment were evacuated through the back door.
Officials recovered weapons and hand grenades from the terrorists.
In the attack, at least seven people were injured, but there are concerns the count could rise.
Edhi Foundation's Chief Faisal Edhi, who undertakes several philanthropy exercises, was seen at the site along with security agencies.
The building is situated in a high-security zone. Offices of some celebrated private banks are also located close-by.
Security incident #alert: appears to be some sort of an attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in #Karachi — developing pic.twitter.com/wutYMNaQVM— Ovais Jafar (@ovaisjafar) June 29, 2020
Notably, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) posted a couple of tweets on the incident. The organization said although the firing has stopped, the situation is "still unfolding". A detailed statement would be released later.
Separately, Director of Pakistan Stock Exchange, Abid Ali Habib, revealed the terrorists entered from the parking area and opened fire, sparking panic among the occupants.
He called the incident "unfortunate".
We will issue a more detailed statement in due course once the situation is under control and more details are known.— PSX (@pakstockexgltd) June 29, 2020
For now firing has stopped and reinforcement are in place.
(2/2)#PSX
Disclosing more details, Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the terrorists came in a silver Corolla car.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the attack was an attempt to disrupt Pakistan's security and economy.
Meanwhile, a furious Imran Ismail, who is the Governor of Sindh province, said he wanted the terrorists to be caught alive, so they are punished accordingly.
Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs.— Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) June 29, 2020
