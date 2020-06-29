In a gruesome incident, armed terrorists attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange Building in Karachi on Monday, after which a gun battle ensued between them and police personnel. All four terrorists were gunned down and an operation to clear the site has been launched. Police confirmed to Geo News that four security guards and a police officer lost their lives. Here are more details.

Details They first hurled a grenade, then opened fire

The terrorists hurled a grenade at the entrance of the busy building and attempted to barge in after 9 am, said reports. They opened fire indiscriminately, following which cops and Rangers arrived at the spot. The building and its neighboring areas were sealed and those inside the establishment were evacuated through the back door. Officials recovered weapons and hand grenades from the terrorists.

What happened At least seven were injured, number could go up

In the attack, at least seven people were injured, but there are concerns the count could rise. Edhi Foundation's Chief Faisal Edhi, who undertakes several philanthropy exercises, was seen at the site along with security agencies. The building is situated in a high-security zone. Offices of some celebrated private banks are also located close-by.

Twitter Post Here are some visuals from the spot

Security incident #alert: appears to be some sort of an attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in #Karachi — developing pic.twitter.com/wutYMNaQVM — Ovais Jafar (@ovaisjafar) June 29, 2020

Statement Firing stopped, but situation still "unfolding": Pakistan Stock Exchange

Notably, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) posted a couple of tweets on the incident. The organization said although the firing has stopped, the situation is "still unfolding". A detailed statement would be released later. Separately, Director of Pakistan Stock Exchange, Abid Ali Habib, revealed the terrorists entered from the parking area and opened fire, sparking panic among the occupants. He called the incident "unfortunate".

Twitter Post A detailed statement would be out soon

We will issue a more detailed statement in due course once the situation is under control and more details are known.

For now firing has stopped and reinforcement are in place.



(2/2)#PSX — PSX (@pakstockexgltd) June 29, 2020

Reactions Sindh CM and Governor fumed at the attack

Disclosing more details, Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the terrorists came in a silver Corolla car. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the attack was an attempt to disrupt Pakistan's security and economy. Meanwhile, a furious Imran Ismail, who is the Governor of Sindh province, said he wanted the terrorists to be caught alive, so they are punished accordingly.

Twitter Post Shall protect Sindh at all costs: Governor