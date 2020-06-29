China has reimposed a strict lockdown in a province neighboring capital Beijing after detecting new coronavirus cases in the region. On Sunday, health officials said that Anxin county will be "fully enclosed and controlled." The county is located in the Hebei province which surrounds Beijing, where a new COVID-19 cluster has emerged in recent weeks. Here are more details.

Lockdown Only essential workers allowed to leave homes in Anxin county

Officials announced that in Anxin country, which is located 150 kilometers from Beijing, only essential workers will be allowed to leave their homes. Further, only one member from each household will be allowed to go outside once a day for necessities. No non-residents will be allowed to enter buildings, communities, or villages. The lockdown reportedly impacts around 4 lakh people.

New cluster Anxin county cases linked to new outbreak in Beijing

The current outbreak—first detected in mid-June—is linked to a new cluster that has been traced to Beijing's Xinfadi wholesale food market. About a third of the total cases in the new outbreak have been linked to beef and mutton section in the market. According to state news agency Xinhua, businesses in Anxin county had supplied freshwater fish to the Xinfadi market.

Cases Beijing has reported 318 cases since mid-June

Since mid-June, Beijing has reported a total of 318 COVID-19 cases. In the past day, the capital added new infections and one asymptomatic case. China does not count asymptomatic patients as confirmed cases. Before the recent outbreak, Beijing had not reported a single locally-transmitted case in 57 days. Reportedly, 12 cases have been found in Anxin county, including 11 linked to the Xinfadi market.

China New outbreak sparks fears of resurgence