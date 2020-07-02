For the first time since coronavirus crept into the United States, the country reported 52,000 new cases on Wednesday. This development came after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top disease researcher, said the US was going in the wrong direction, and he wouldn't be surprised if cases reached 100,000 per day. Despite the worrying figure, President Donald Trump remains confident coronavirus "will just disappear."

States Only few states are driving US' coronavirus surge

The spurt in the US' tally is driven largely by southern and western states, like Florida, Arizona, Texas, and California. Texas topped its earlier benchmark of daily cases as it reported 8,000 fresh infections. California reported 110 deaths on Wednesday, more than any other state. It added 9,740 new cases to its tally. Similarly, Florida reported more than 6,500 cases yesterday.

Details Faced with rise in cases, states are bringing back curbs

What's noteworthy is that the states that are now reporting the maximum number of cases showed readiness in reopening. California, which is the most populous state, took the lead in imposing restrictions but relaxed them recently. As a result, cases surged, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to bring back some curbs. On Wednesday, he said bars must be closed and indoor operations in restaurants/movie theaters/card rooms must be stopped too.

Order As it happens, restaurants aren't exactly shutting down in California

Interestingly, Newsom's diktat, which he hopes will remain in place for three weeks, comes ahead of the fourth of July celebrations. This implies California could see a low-key Independence Day festivities. In a bid to pacify citizens, Newsom said the order doesn't necessarily mean restaurants will be shut. The activities will be moved outdoors to slow the spread of the virus, he explained.

Arizona Arizona, which was appreciated for unlocking, imposed curbs again

Likewise in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey has decided to shut water parks. Bars, movie theaters, and gyms will remain shut for 30 days. The opening-up program, for which Ducey was appreciated by President Trump, clearly didn't do much good as Arizona reported 4,700 news cases. Vice President Mike Pence reportedly told the governor 500 additional healthcare personnel (like doctors, nurses) will be sent.

Texas Meanwhile, healthcare infrastructure is collapsing in Texas

Texas, which also reopened swiftly, is now worried about its healthcare infrastructure. Ambulances in Houston reportedly waited for hours to unload patients at emergency rooms. Texas has sought healthcare reinforcements from outside the state. And in Galveston, beaches have been shut. Despite the surge, the state's authorities have denied they were careless with the guidelines pertaining to reopening.

War of words Fauci said some states reopened fast, Texas' Lt. Gov. fumed

On Tuesday, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick claimed Dr. Fauci doesn't know "what he was talking about." His comments came after the leading expert said during a Senate hearing that some states reopened quickly and skipped guidelines. "We haven't skipped over anything. The only thing I'm skipping over is listening to him," Patrick said, adding that Dr. Fauci was wrong about many things.

Dr. Fauci's words Dr. Fauci said concentrating only on hotspots isn't ideal

Dr. Fauci mentioned other things during the hearing. He told Senator Elizabeth Warren that during an outbreak, even states that are doing well, as far as numbers are concerned, are vulnerable. "We can't just focus on those areas that are having the surge. It puts the entire country at risk," he said. He also asked the federal government to produce face masks for distribution.

Trump's statement Shockingly, Trump still believes "virus will go away"