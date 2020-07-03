The British government has decided to ease quarantine rules for travelers from over 50 countries, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Friday, indicating that the country is now moving quickly towards re-opening after battling the peak of coronavirus pandemic. Shapps said the complete list will be released soon. This change will come to effect from July 10. The US, the worst-affected nation, could be skipped.

Background UK, much like rest of Europe, was affected by COVID-19

International travel largely remained suspended in wake of COVID-19, the highly contagious disease, whose outbreak happened in China last year. Europe was among the first ones to be battered and the UK also dealt with a surge of cases during April and May. UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson also contracted the infection and was put on intensive care. Fortunately, he has recovered.

Rules As per rules, visitors had to self-isolate for two weeks

Last month, the UK introduced new guidelines related to incoming travel. As per rules, enforced on June 8, all those entering the country, via flights, ships, or trains, had to self-isolate themselves for 14 days. They were asked to declare the address where they will be staying. Those defying this were to be fined £1,000. A month later, rules were changed, again.

Details After quarantine diktat evoked ridicule, government hinted at revisiting it

The existing quarantine rules evoked criticism for the government. Perhaps buoyed by the same derision, the government said it would streamline the rules, splitting countries on the basis of risks they pose. They would be color-coded as green, amber, or red (green being the safest one). And now, it is amply clear that travelers from France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, won't have to self-isolate.

Announcement Minister said "we have to be careful about new rules"

Announcing the big decision, Shapps said, "It is really important that we do this in a very careful and cautious way. The most important thing is to maintain the gains that we have had. (sic)" On Saturday, the government is also expected to declare a list of countries, where traveling is safe. This means UK travel enthusiasts can go on vacations overseas.

Plan Government plans to review list of exempted countries frequently

Separately, the Department of Transport revealed that the list of countries will be reviewed from time to time "so that if the health risks increase self-isolation measures can be reintroduced to help stop the spread of the disease into England." Besides, the United States, Russia and Brazil, which are the second and third worst-hit nations respectively, won't be included either, hinted reports.

Reaction Happy that rules have been tweaked: Airlines association