Hi,
Logout
Written by
At least nineteen people have died in Pakistan on Friday after a train hit a passenger bus, carrying Sikh pilgrims, in Sheikhupura.
The bus was reportedly returning from Nankana Sahib in Punjab when it clashed with Shah Hussain Express train, bound for Lahore from Karachi.
The accident happened at an unmanned railway crossing near Farooqabad railway station.
This is a developing story.
After the accident, locals rushed to the spot to help the injured. Soon, police and railway officials also reached the site.
The injured were admitted to a local hospital.
According to GeoNews, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condoled the deaths and directed authorities to help the injured with the best medical treatment.
The death toll may further rise.
Want to share it with your friends too?
Love World news?
Subscribe to stay updated.