Last updated on Jul 04, 2020, 03:17 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
A former Fox News personality, who is the girlfriend of United States President Donald Trump's eldest son, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, according to the US media.
Kimberly Guilfoyle (51) tested positive during a routine test conducted on anyone who is expected to come in close contact with the US President, The New York Times reported.
Reportedly, Guilfoyle had traveled to South Dakota with Donald Trump Jr., whom she is dating, to witness the US President's Fourth of July speech along with the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.
However, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. never met the President's entourage, the NYT reported.
Guilfoyle, who is said to be asymptomatic, has since been isolated to limit any exposure.
In a statement, Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign's finance committee, said, "She's doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she's asymptomatic."
He added: "As a precaution (she) will cancel all upcoming events. Donald Trump Jr. was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self-isolating and is canceling all public events."
Guilfoyle is the fourth person close to the US president to have tested positive for COVID-19.
Earlier, Trump's personal valet and the US Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary were also found to have been infected with the novel virus.
On Thursday, it was reported that Herman Cain, the former Republican Presidential candidate and head of Black Voices For Trump, had also tested positive.
The US is the worst-hit country in the coronavirus outbreak with 27.95 lakh COVID-19 cases along with 1.29 lakh deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
According to CNN, the US reported at least 51,842 new cases on Friday, marking the third consecutive day when daily new cases stood above 50,000.
The recent spike comes after several states had started reopening from lockdowns.
