A former Fox News personality, who is the girlfriend of United States President Donald Trump's eldest son, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, according to the US media. Kimberly Guilfoyle (51) tested positive during a routine test conducted on anyone who is expected to come in close contact with the US President, The New York Times reported. Here are more details.

Details Guilfoyle was to attend Trump's Fourth of July speech

Reportedly, Guilfoyle had traveled to South Dakota with Donald Trump Jr., whom she is dating, to witness the US President's Fourth of July speech along with the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore. However, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. never met the President's entourage, the NYT reported. Guilfoyle, who is said to be asymptomatic, has since been isolated to limit any exposure.

Quote Guilfoyle will be retested to confirm diagnosis

In a statement, Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign's finance committee, said, "She's doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she's asymptomatic." He added: "As a precaution (she) will cancel all upcoming events. Donald Trump Jr. was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self-isolating and is canceling all public events."

History Guilfoyle fourth person close to Trump to test positive

Guilfoyle is the fourth person close to the US president to have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Trump's personal valet and the US Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary were also found to have been infected with the novel virus. On Thursday, it was reported that Herman Cain, the former Republican Presidential candidate and head of Black Voices For Trump, had also tested positive.

