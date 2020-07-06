While China remains locked in an intense stand-off with India, it is supplying four armed drones to Pakistan, another hostile neighbor of New Delhi, a report in Hindustan Times said. This new development prompted India to renew its interest in Predator-B, a medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drone, made by the United States. Not only does Predator-B collect intelligence, but it also attacks targets diligently.

Context First, a bit about Indo-China tensions

Neighbors India and China hit a rough patch in their relationship after New Delhi upped its infrastructure projects in the tough Himalayan region. The hostility turned into a violent clash when China's People's Liberation Army attacked Indian troops at the Galwan Valley in mid-June. 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, however, China didn't release its casualty count. Subsequently, dialog was launched to cool off tensions.

Collusion Seemingly, China and Pakistan are putting united front against India

Earlier, reports said Pakistan could see Indo-China tensions as an opportunity to spark unrest along Line of Control (LoC). It was also reported that Beijing is looking towards reviving terror groups, specializing in stirring troubles in Kashmir. China's new dispatch for Pakistan hints that both countries are working together against India. Notably, people in the know said India can handle the "two-front war" situation.

Drones Apparently, China is sending drones to Pakistan to "protect" corridor

The HT report said China will be sending two systems, each one having two drones and a ground station, to protect China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and PLA's navy base in Gwadar port. Besides, China is also planning to produce a military version of Wing Loong II, a drone designed for Pakistan's air force. The military version is called GJ-2 drones and China aims to produce 48 of them.

Export Nearly a dozen countries have already received these drones

China has already exported Wing Loong II drones to several countries like Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates between 2008 and 2018. The drones, which have 12 air-to-surface missiles, are employed by the UAE-backed forces in Libya. Unlike the US, which puts restrictions on the end-use of its weapons, China doesn't put any curbs.

Plans India earlier sought unarmed versions of US-made drones

The close ties between China and Pakistan prompted India to apprise the US about its interest in the armed Predator-B drones. Earlier, the Indian Navy spoke to the US for an unarmed version of the drone, but national security planners opined it would be better to procure an all-in-one drone, rather than having separate ones for surveillance and attacks.

Details The drone can carry four Hell-Fire missiles, two laser-guided bombs