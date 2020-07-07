New details of China's controversial national security law were unveiled by Hong Kong on Monday. Under the new legislation, security forces have the overriding authority to enter and search properties for evidence and even restrict people from leaving Hong Kong. The new law, imposed by China on Hong Kong, came into force on June 30. Here are more details.

Details Proceeds linked to offenses endangering national security may be confiscated

According to Reuters, the new law empowers authorities to enter and search places for evidence. People under investigation can be stopped from leaving Hong Kong. The law may allow for the confiscation of proceeds linked to any offense endangering national security. Further, foreign and Taiwan political organizations and agents will be required to provide information on activities concerning Hong Kong, a former British colony.

Background HK enjoyed greater autonomy after Britain returned it to China

Britain returned Hong Kong to China on July 1, 1997, under a "one country, two systems" formula. This allowed for the city to have greater autonomy, such as an independent judiciary. However, over the past year, calls for greater democracy in Hong Kong have intensified. Yet, despite the protests from Hong Kongers and Western nations, Beijing imposed the new security law on the city.

Impact Fear of a more authoritarian era in city

Under the new law, crimes of secession and sedition may be punishable by up to life in prison. This has raised concerns of a more authoritarian era in the city. Beijing and Hong Kong authorities said the law will only target a minority of "troublemakers," but critics said it serves as the latest example of Beijing's tightening grip on the city.

Information Security law aims to crush dissent, say critics

Critics say that the law is a crackdown on dissent and a long-running campaign for greater democracy. The law punishes crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

Britain's reaction Britain criticizes security law; China threatens consequences for 'interference'