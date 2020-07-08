United States President Donald Trump is a child stuck in an adult's body and is a narcissist shaped by his "bullying father," his niece Mary Trump claimed in a tell-all explosive book. Titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," the book paints a dark image of Trump, and a darker image of his father, Fred Trump Sr.

Family Trump and his elder brother were pitted against each other

Mary, a clinical psychologist, and daughter of Trump's elder brother Fred Jr., claimed her grandfather created an atmosphere of competition between her father and the President. Trump finally prevailed in this battle and Fred Jr. died of alcohol-related issues at 42. She didn't say splendid things about her grandfather, writing that he never showed love to his kids and only obedience mattered for him.

Quote Mary said her grandfather had characteristics of a "sociopath"

"From the beginning, Fred's self-interest skewed his priorities. Love meant nothing to him, and he could not empathize with their (kids') plight, one of the defining characteristics of a sociopath; he expected obedience, that was all," an excerpt from Mary's book, published in NYT, read.

Details Father's behavior shaped Trump's personality, claimed his niece

If Mary is to be believed Trump Sr. wasn't inclined towards paying taxes. She said his wife and Trump's mother Mary Anne MacLeod Trump remained frequently ill. The President, on his part, tried coping with his father's "brutality" by developing "powerful but primitive defenses, marked by increasing hostility to others," Mary wrote. He acted as if he had no emotional needs, she added.

Behavior Mary described Trump as a "cheapskate"

About Trump's behavior, Mary wrote he is a bully, aggressive, and disrespectful. These traits emboldened with time and once, Mary added, Trump went for the movies when her father suffered a heart attack. She said Trump was a cheapskate, like his father, and once gave her just a package of underpants, cracker, and caviar set (minus the caviar) as a holiday gift.

Ties Trump never really respected his elder brother: Mary

Moreover, Mary revealed her father, lovingly called Freddy, was frequently mocked by Trump Sr. She said Trump could learn many things from how Trump Sr. humiliated his brother, who is seven years older than him. "The lesson he learned, at its simplest, was that it was wrong to be like Freddy: Fred didn't respect his oldest son, so neither would Donald," she wrote.

College According to Mary, Trump paid someone to take his SAT-exam

Among the other claims she made, Mary alleged Trump paid someone to take the SAT exam for him, implying that he didn't earn the seat at the prestigious Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania. "That was much easier to pull off in the days before photo IDs and computerized records. Donald, who never lacked for funds, paid his buddy well," she claimed.

Trump allegedly made poor comments about niece's body

Another shocking charge which Mary leveled was that Trump made suggestive comments on her body when she was 29. He asked her to ghost-write a book for him, titled "Art of the Comeback," but later fired her without clearing dues. Further, Trump allegedly told First Lady Melania that Mary left college and started taking drugs, only to portray himself as a "savior."

Quote Trump has deep-seated insecurities: Mary

Further, Mary wrote Trump is still a child craving attention. "His deep-seated insecurities have created in him a black hole of need that constantly requires the light of compliments that disappears as soon as he's soaked it in," she wrote.

Response "Why speak out now?": White House dismissed Mary's book quickly

Hitting back after the excerpts stirred a controversy, White House said it's "a book of falsehoods." Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews outrightly dismissed the allegations about the SAT exam. She added Trump had a warm relationship with his father. Saying Mary is driven by financial self-interest, Matthews asked why she spoke up now, more than three years after Trump took the oath.

Publishing Citing NDA, Trump's brother tried stopping publication of book