-
08 Jul 2020
Trump is a bully, narcissist, alleges niece in explosive book
Written byShalini Ojha
World
-
United States President Donald Trump is a child stuck in an adult's body and is a narcissist shaped by his "bullying father," his niece Mary Trump claimed in a tell-all explosive book.
Titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," the book paints a dark image of Trump, and a darker image of his father, Fred Trump Sr.
-
In this articleTrump and his elder brother were pitted against each other Mary said her grandfather had characteristics of a "sociopath" Father's behavior shaped Trump's personality, claimed his niece Mary described Trump as a "cheapskate" Trump never really respected his elder brother: Mary According to Mary, Trump paid someone to take his SAT-exam Trump allegedly made poor comments about niece's body Trump has deep-seated insecurities: Mary "Why speak out now?": White House dismissed Mary's book quickly Citing NDA, Trump's brother tried stopping publication of book
-
Family
Trump and his elder brother were pitted against each other
-
Mary, a clinical psychologist, and daughter of Trump's elder brother Fred Jr., claimed her grandfather created an atmosphere of competition between her father and the President.
Trump finally prevailed in this battle and Fred Jr. died of alcohol-related issues at 42.
She didn't say splendid things about her grandfather, writing that he never showed love to his kids and only obedience mattered for him.
-
Quote
Mary said her grandfather had characteristics of a "sociopath"
-
"From the beginning, Fred's self-interest skewed his priorities. Love meant nothing to him, and he could not empathize with their (kids') plight, one of the defining characteristics of a sociopath; he expected obedience, that was all," an excerpt from Mary's book, published in NYT, read.
-
Details
Father's behavior shaped Trump's personality, claimed his niece
-
If Mary is to be believed Trump Sr. wasn't inclined towards paying taxes. She said his wife and Trump's mother Mary Anne MacLeod Trump remained frequently ill.
The President, on his part, tried coping with his father's "brutality" by developing "powerful but primitive defenses, marked by increasing hostility to others," Mary wrote.
He acted as if he had no emotional needs, she added.
-
Behavior
Mary described Trump as a "cheapskate"
-
About Trump's behavior, Mary wrote he is a bully, aggressive, and disrespectful. These traits emboldened with time and once, Mary added, Trump went for the movies when her father suffered a heart attack.
She said Trump was a cheapskate, like his father, and once gave her just a package of underpants, cracker, and caviar set (minus the caviar) as a holiday gift.
-
Ties
Trump never really respected his elder brother: Mary
-
Moreover, Mary revealed her father, lovingly called Freddy, was frequently mocked by Trump Sr.
She said Trump could learn many things from how Trump Sr. humiliated his brother, who is seven years older than him.
"The lesson he learned, at its simplest, was that it was wrong to be like Freddy: Fred didn't respect his oldest son, so neither would Donald," she wrote.
-
College
According to Mary, Trump paid someone to take his SAT-exam
-
Among the other claims she made, Mary alleged Trump paid someone to take the SAT exam for him, implying that he didn't earn the seat at the prestigious Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania.
"That was much easier to pull off in the days before photo IDs and computerized records. Donald, who never lacked for funds, paid his buddy well," she claimed.
-
Payment
Trump allegedly made poor comments about niece's body
-
Another shocking charge which Mary leveled was that Trump made suggestive comments on her body when she was 29.
He asked her to ghost-write a book for him, titled "Art of the Comeback," but later fired her without clearing dues.
Further, Trump allegedly told First Lady Melania that Mary left college and started taking drugs, only to portray himself as a "savior."
-
Quote
Trump has deep-seated insecurities: Mary
-
Further, Mary wrote Trump is still a child craving attention. "His deep-seated insecurities have created in him a black hole of need that constantly requires the light of compliments that disappears as soon as he's soaked it in," she wrote.
-
Response
"Why speak out now?": White House dismissed Mary's book quickly
-
Hitting back after the excerpts stirred a controversy, White House said it's "a book of falsehoods." Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews outrightly dismissed the allegations about the SAT exam.
She added Trump had a warm relationship with his father. Saying Mary is driven by financial self-interest, Matthews asked why she spoke up now, more than three years after Trump took the oath.
-
Publishing
Citing NDA, Trump's brother tried stopping publication of book
-
Earlier, Trump's younger brother Robert tried blocking the publication of the 240-page book alleging that Mary violated a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 by writing it. The agreement was signed after a case related to Trump Sr.'s estate was settled.
Last week, a New York appeals judge allowed publisher Simon & Schuster to publish the book, claiming the company wasn't party to the agreement.