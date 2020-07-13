In what qualifies as a major breakthrough, meant to help the world battered by the novel coronavirus, a Russian University has claimed to have successfully completed trials of the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine, produced by the country's Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, went into clinical trials at Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University on June 18. The results were apparently heartening!

Context Background: After its outbreak in China, coronavirus ripped world apart

The outbreak of coronavirus happened in China last year, possibly at a wet market in Hubei province. From its epicenter, the deadly virus traveled to various countries and took 571,571 lives. 13,035,942 are infected. Notably, 137,782, have died in the US alone. Further, in a bid to stall the transmission, countries announced sweeping restrictions and suspended travel, which eventually spelled doom for their economies.

Vaccines According to WHO, at least 21 vaccines are undergoing trials

Meanwhile, many countries launched massive efforts to develop a vaccine. The World Health Organization (WHO) said at least 21 vaccines are undergoing key trials. The apex body pinned hopes on the one being developed by Oxford, labeling it as the "most advanced." Now, the latest development reported from Russia indicates that some organizations have finally made the much-needed headway in developing a vaccine.

Process Two forms of vaccine were tested on humans

As per reports, Russia allowed clinical trials of two forms of vaccine last month. 18 people volunteered for testing the first form of the vaccine, developed in the form of a solution for intramuscular administration. The second type of the vaccine was in powder form which was used to prepare a solution for intramuscular administration. After vaccination, volunteers stayed in isolation for 28 days.

Details First batch of volunteers will be discharged on Wednesday

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry had said that data shows "volunteers of the first and second groups are forming an immune response after injections of the vaccine against the coronavirus." Further, according to Vadim Tarasov, the Director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology, the first batch of volunteers will be discharged on July 15 (Wednesday) and the second on July 20.

Quote Sechenov University stepped up during pandemic, asserted Russian official

"Sechenov University in a pandemic situation acted not only as an educational institution but also as a scientific and technological research center that is able to participate in the creation of such important and complex products as drugs," Tarasov added.

Production However, there is no information about "commercial production stage"