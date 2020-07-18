In a shocker of a statement, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday told that 25 million citizens have been infected with coronavirus, and another 35 million face the risk of getting infected. The population of Iran is a little over 80 million. Now, across the globe, COVID-19 has infected more than 14 million people, which naturally makes Rouhani's statement eyebrow-raising. Here are more details.

Tally Iran claimed the coronavirus infections' tally is over 260,000

Rouhani's statement was based on the latest report of the Health Ministry. The estimates are far more than what Iran has said is its national tally. According to available data, the number of infected persons in Iran stands at 269,440, with 13,791 deaths. Iran is the eleventh worst-hit nation. It featured in the top 10 worst-hit nations a few months ago.

What he said While revealing astonishing numbers, Rouhani didn't talk about discrepancies

In a televised speech, Rouhani didn't let on as to what caused the mismatch in the numbers. "Our estimate is that as of now 25 million Iranians have been infected with this virus and about 14,000 have lost their dear lives. There is the possibility that between 30 and 35 million other people will be at risk," he said.

Prediction According to Rouhani, Iran dealing with second wave of coronavirus

Earlier this week, Rouhani said Iran was now dealing with the second wave of coronavirus. The first bout, which lasted between February and mid-April, affected the northern and central parts of the country. Since mid-June, the southern regions and border areas are facing a surge in COVID-19 infections. The president is learned to have told a cabinet that the second wave was stronger than first.

Quote With collective effort, we will overcome this: Rouhani

"We still need people's support and cooperation in the new round of the fight against coronavirus. With a collective effort, we can well overcome the second wave of coronavirus and reach a point of calm," Rouhani reportedly said.

Curbs To control transmission, Rouhani made masks mandatory