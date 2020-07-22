At a time when the United States and China are locked in a bitter battle over a number of issues, an unusual incident was reported from Houston, Texas. Documents were being burned inside the premises of the Chinese consulate in the city, said reports. This development came amid reports that the US has ordered Beijing to shut its consulate in Houston by Friday.

What happened Consulate is in "Chinese territory," fire department unable to enter

Local reports said police got information about a blaze at 3417 Montrose Boulevard, where the Chinese consulate is located, around 8 pm (local time). As per eyewitnesses, papers were being burned at the courtyard in open containers. Since the consulate is considered as "Chinese territory," the fire department was unable to enter the premises till the time of press.

Quote Senior official said the situation is being monitored

"It appears to be open burning in a container within the courtyard of the Chinese consulate facility. It does not appear to be an unconfined fire but we have not been allowed access. We are standing by and monitoring," an official, Sam Pena, told ABC13.

Twitter Post Here is a video from the spot

BREAKING: Video shows documents being burned at #China's Consulate in #Houston amid reports the diplomatic mission is being "evicted"



pic.twitter.com/9usm7aIWY5 — AS-Source News (@ASB_Breaking) July 22, 2020

Ties Not many are China's fans in US, President Trump included

Of late, China-bashing has taken up a lot of space in US politics, with President Donald Trump leading the attack. He has been furious at Beijing and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, over the handling of coronavirus pandemic. Although the disease emerged in China, it has proved to be much more fatal for US, killing 144,958 people till now and destroying the economy.

What he said Recently, Trump said China could have stopped coronavirus, but didn't