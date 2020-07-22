A massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake jolted the Alaskan peninsula on Wednesday, triggering an alert for tsunami, multiple reports said. The notification for a tsunami was, however, revoked later but the residents had fled to higher grounds. Evacuation operations are underway in some areas. The impact of the powerful earthquake was felt hundreds of miles away from the epicenter. Read on for more details.

Details Tsunami warning was called off two hours after quake

According to reports, the quake hit 75 miles south of the city of Chignik at a depth of 6 miles. Soon, the US National Tsunami Warning Center issued an advisory for southern and coastal Alaska and the Aleutian Islands. The warning was revoked two hours after the quake hit. It was said that the West Coast and Canada have no threat from the tsunami.

Earthquakes Tremors aren't highly uncommon in Alaska

The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, the strongest of them measured at 5.7 on the Richter scale. No casualties were reported at the time of the press. A seismologist told AFP the quake was possibly a subduction zone quake, which happens after two tectonic plates converge. Frequently jolted by tremors, Alaska falls in the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

Statement It's a standard type of earthquake: Expert