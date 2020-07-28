On Tuesday, China announced that disengagement between frontline Indian and Chinese troops has been completed in most of the locations. The latest statement on the tensions along Line of Actual Control (LAC) comes days after a meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) between both Asian neighbors. To note, Indo-China talks were initiated after the June clash at the Galwan Valley.

Backgrund Context: China disliked India's infra projects, PLA attacked soldiers

In mid-June, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Indian troops clashed at the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh, after weeks of raging tensions. The violent episode, which led to the martyrdom of 20 soldiers, found its roots in China's opposition toward India's infrastructure push. Consequently, talks were initiated at military and diplomatic levels with India maintaining that China needs to return to original posts.

What happened After Doval intervened, China went back by one kilometer

This month, Chinese troops went back by at least one kilometer at the Galwan Valley after NSA Ajit Doval spoke to China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Both are Special Representatives for border talks. However, after the first bout, China remained adamant and didn't move an inch in key areas like Pangong Tso and Depsang, Seemingly, India remained ready for a "long haul."

China's statement According to China, the situation on ground is easing

While India hasn't revealed much about the progress, China claimed disengagement was complete at the Galwan Valley, Hot Springs, and Gogra areas. Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry said, "The frontline border troops have completed disengagement in most locations and the situation on the ground is easing." He added that four commander-level talks and three WMCC meetings have already taken place.

Quote Fifth round of commander-level talks soon: Wang

"Now we are preparing for the fifth round of commander-level talks to study the settlement of the remaining issue. We hope India will work with China to implement our consensus and uphold peace and stability along our border area," Wang added.

Details Earlier, WMCC said China and India agreed on early disengagement