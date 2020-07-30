Last updated on Jul 30, 2020, 05:38 pm
Hi,
Written bySiddhant Pandey
United States President Donald Trump has many critics, and he only seems to have gained more due to his administration's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
However, since late 2019, a "Never Trump" group has been catching people's attention: The Lincoln Project.
The group is run by former Republicans who are anti-Trump and are striving to push him out of the Oval Office.
The Lincoln Project is a group formed by four Republicans: George T. Conway III, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, and Rick Wilson. Notably, Conway is the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.
Writing in The New York Times in December 2019, the founders announced The Lincoln Project and said their aim is "defeating President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box."
The group is of the opinion that "Trump and his enablers have abandoned conservatism and longstanding Republican principles and replaced them with Trumpism, an empty faith led by a bogus prophet."
"Our many policy differences with national Democrats remain, but our shared fidelity to the Constitution dictates a common effort," the founders said, claiming to fight for American values.
The group has been campaigning against Trump and his supporters through a series of advertisements.
In one such ad titled '#TrumpIsNotWell', the group echoed public sentiment raising concerns about the President's well-being. The ad featured the viral clip of Trump struggling to walk down a ramp.
On Thursday, the group tweeted another clip of Trump saying, "What's up with his foot? #TrumpIsNotWell"
What's up with his foot?#TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/uWuEfV8zIK— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 30, 2020
In other ads, the group has targeted 15 Republican senators, including 13 who are up for re-election. In the latest installment, The Lincoln Project slammed Susan Collins, the Senator for Maine, describing her as a "Trump stooge" who never stands up to him.
Another recent ad featured former US Navy SEAL Dr. Dan Barkhuff—who described himself as a conservative. Barkhuff asked people to vote for Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden in the upcoming 2020 elections.
Barkhuff said the Constitution is a "sacred document" that some of his friends died for, but Trump has "no respect" for it.
He said, "Trump is weak. Trump is not a conservative."
