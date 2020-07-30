United States President Donald Trump has many critics, and he only seems to have gained more due to his administration's handling of the coronavirus outbreak. However, since late 2019, a "Never Trump" group has been catching people's attention: The Lincoln Project. The group is run by former Republicans who are anti-Trump and are striving to push him out of the Oval Office.

Group What is The Lincoln Project?

The Lincoln Project is a group formed by four Republicans: George T. Conway III, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, and Rick Wilson. Notably, Conway is the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. Writing in The New York Times in December 2019, the founders announced The Lincoln Project and said their aim is "defeating President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box."

Ideology TLP believes 'Trump has abandoned conservatism'

The group is of the opinion that "Trump and his enablers have abandoned conservatism and longstanding Republican principles and replaced them with Trumpism, an empty faith led by a bogus prophet." "Our many policy differences with national Democrats remain, but our shared fidelity to the Constitution dictates a common effort," the founders said, claiming to fight for American values.

Advertisements TLP launches ads against Trump

The group has been campaigning against Trump and his supporters through a series of advertisements. In one such ad titled '#TrumpIsNotWell', the group echoed public sentiment raising concerns about the President's well-being. The ad featured the viral clip of Trump struggling to walk down a ramp. On Thursday, the group tweeted another clip of Trump saying, "What's up with his foot? #TrumpIsNotWell"

Information Recent ad targets Maine Senator

In other ads, the group has targeted 15 Republican senators, including 13 who are up for re-election. In the latest installment, The Lincoln Project slammed Susan Collins, the Senator for Maine, describing her as a "Trump stooge" who never stands up to him.

Advertisements 'Trump is weak. Trump is not conservative'