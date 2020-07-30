United States President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested delaying the upcoming Presidential elections until people can "properly, securely and safely" vote. The 2020 US Presidential elections are due in November, but several states are planning to make postal voting easier due to public health restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The US is notably the world's worst-hit nation in the outbreak.

Details Trump calls mail-in voting a 'catastrophic disaster'

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Trump said that mail-in voting "is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster." He said that the Democrats know that mail-in voting is more susceptible to foreign influence and "there's no accurate count." Trump said universal mail-in voting will lead to the most "inaccurate and fraudulent elections in history."

Quote 'Delay election until people can properly, securely, and safely vote?'

Trump tweeted, "With universal mail-in voting (not absentee voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the election until people can properly, securely, and safely vote?"

Twitter Post You can view the tweet here

Background 6 states planning to hold all-mail ballot elections

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, the US states of California, Utah, Hawaii, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington were planning to hold "all-mail" ballot elections. These six states will automatically send postal ballots to all registered voters, which will be sent back or dropped off on election day. Half of US states also allow any registered voter to cast postal votes on request.

Criticism Trump has repeatedly rallied against mail-in ballots