At a time when coronavirus pandemic forced US authorities to issue a number of guidelines, a large unauthorized gathering happened in Washington and quickly took a tragic turn when a 17-year-old boy was killed during a shooting. The incident happened near the 3300 Block of Dubois Place in Southeast around 12:30 am (local time) on Sunday. 20 people, including an off-duty officer, suffered injuries.

Divulging details on what happened, D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said it seemed like a "special gathering," where music was being played and food being served. Considering the coronavirus situation, a gathering of over 50 is banned, but hundreds turned up for this particular event, nevertheless. Newsham said firing happened from at least three locations, presumably with handguns. The motive is still unclear.

Barring the cop, who is "struggling for her life," other injuries weren't life-threatening. It is not known why she was present at the gathering. Tyrone Parker, the executive director of the Alliance of Concerned Men, a body that works towards ending violence among youth, labeled the incident awful. "We have had some challenges but nothing to the magnitude of this," NYT quoted him.

Newsham took strong objection at such a gathering in "coronavirus times." "There were certainly way too many people out there, you know, with the COVID-19. Nobody can predict that a shooting like this is going to happen at a gathering like this, but we can't have these large gatherings in the city," he said. He said such gatherings are extremely dangerous.

Further, reports identified the 17-year-old deceased as Christopher Brown, father of a one-year-old boy, who was fondly called "Poppy" at his home. His devastated grandmother, Patrice Brown, said she just wants the killings to stop. "I want everybody to be safe and happy. But this is not the way to be safe. And this is not the way to be happy," Patrice told WUSA.

