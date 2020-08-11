As he was addressing the media on coronavirus situation in the United States on Monday, President Donald Trump exited the White House Briefing Room after a shooting was reported. He was led by a Secret Service Agent and left the room without specifying much. Trump returned a few minutes later to confirm that a shooting happened and appreciated Secret Service for their work.

What happened "Oh!" exclaimed Trump when informed about shooting

Trump was talking about how the stock markets would be "breaking records soon," when an official, part of his security detail, whispered to him, "We have shots fired outside." The President is believed to have asked what was happening at the moment before leaving the room. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Budget Director Russell T. Vought quietly left the room as well.

Details A brief lockdown was imposed on reporters

While Trump was away, the reporters were placed under a lockdown of sorts. One Fox News correspondent spoke about hearing two shots being fired. After the President returned to the podium nearly 10 minutes later, he told reporters, "There was an actual shooting and somebody's been taken to the hospital." He confirmed that shots were fired by law enforcement agents.

Statement Might not have anything to do with me: Trump

Trump told mediapersons that the incident happened outside the White House perimeter and could not have anything to do with him. "I don't believe anything was breached, they were relatively far away," Trump said. He also said the new fencing, which turned White House into a fortress, was "powerful." He said one person was taken to hospital but he didn't comment on his condition.

What he said Trump said the world has always been dangerous

When asked if he was rattled, Trump posed a counter-question — "Do I seem rattled?" adding that he was merely taken to the Oval Office. "It's unfortunate that this is the world, but the world has always been a dangerous place. It's not something that's unique," he went on. Trump also revealed he wasn't even considering not returning to the press meet.

Praise The President said he feels safe with Secret Service

Trump also praised the Secret Service calling them fantastic people and the "best of the best." "I feel very safe with the Secret Service. A lot of terrific looking people ready to go if something was necessary," he added. Later, the Secret Service tweeted that an investigation into the shooting is underway. A "male subject" and an agent were taken to the hospital.

Details Suspect was a 51-year-old man, revealed Secret Service

In another tweet, the Secret Service revealed the suspect was a 51-year-old man, who approached an officer saying that he had a weapon. "The suspect then turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer, and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing," the tweet read. The suspect was shot in the torso. Secret Service said the White House complex was not breached.

Twitter Post Here is the tweet

Statement from U.S. Secret Service on officer involved shooting: pic.twitter.com/vMP9ypuNh5 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 11, 2020

Looking back During George Floyd protests, Trump was taken to underground bunker