In a major (but questionable) development, Russia has announced the world's first COVID-19 vaccine. The shot, developed by the country's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, has been given regulatory approvals by the country's Health Ministry. Further, President Vladimir Putin claims that his daughter has already been vaccinated by it. Here are more details.

Announcement Putin's announcement of vaccine registration

Just recently, President Putin held a televised video conference with his ministers and announced, "This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered." He thanked everyone who worked on the fast-tracked vaccine and said that the move is "a very important step for the world" to fight the ongoing pandemic.

Claim Registration paves way for mass-inoculation

Now, the registration officially clears the vaccine for widespread public use. However, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko says the approval is conditional and the last stage of vaccine trials (Phase-3) will continue as they move toward manufacturing it for mass-immunization efforts. Previously, it was reported that production will take place in September and mass-inoculation drives will be carried out in October.

Vaccination High-risk groups likely to be vaccinated first

Meanwhile, Russia's Deputy Health Minister, Oleg Gridnev, had said last week that the vaccine will be first given to members of high-risk groups such as medical professionals and senior citizens. Some reports have indicated that the vaccination efforts for these groups might begin as early as this month and move parallelly with the Phase-3 trials, which will have a total of 1,600 volunteers.

Claim Putin's daughter already vaccinated

During the conference, Putin asked Murashko to keep him informed on the vaccine but emphasized that he knows "it works quite effectively" and "forms a stable immunity". He also noted that the shot went through necessary tests and one of his two daughters has already been injected by it. Putin said she is feeling well, Associated Press reported.

Questions However, experts remain skeptical of the approach