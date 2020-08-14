A Malaysian court has sentenced an Indian man to five months in jail for violating the country's home quarantine rules, necessitated due to coronavirus pandemic. The man, 57, was accused of violating a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine period upon his return from India. Alongside the jail term, he was also fined a whopping 12,000 ringgit ($2,864) by the magisterial court which held the hearing.

Background The cluster infected more than 40 people

The man, who is currently undergoing treatment, owns a restaurant in the northern state of Kedah. He is admitted to a hospital in the same region, where the Alor Setar court had held a special hearing. The man's return from India to Malaysia and subsequent breaking of quarantine rules have left almost 45 people infected, triggering a new panic, said reports.

Details Man went back to his restaurant after returning from India

The man had initially tested negative after his return from India and left his home to go to his restaurant during the mandated quarantine period. The second test, however, came back positive, and all who had come in contact with him at his home and workplace were discovered to have been infected. Reportedly, he is responsible for the spread in at least three states.

Conclusion Man has pleaded guilty to charges against him

According to a Bernama report, the accused pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him. Although the country has relaxed norms of movement and transport since May end, authorities have warned that the strict curbs could return again after the new outbreak of dozens of clusters. Malaysia has reported 9,129 coronavirus cases to date, including 125 deaths.

Lockdown Malaysia had lifted lockdown in May